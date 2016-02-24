NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Today is the first full day of Fall, and yet high temps will remain above normal. This time of year, highs *should* only climb to the mid 80s, but we'll be back in the low 90s again this afternoon. Highs will depend on when and where showers and storms develop. Earlier showers could keep locations only in the 80s. long range models are not indicating any cold fronts moving through the area for the 7 to 10 day period. The cold air is coming out of the Arctic and Canada into the lower 48, but not enough of a push yet to reach the Gulf coast. So we'll definitely have to wait until October before our first taste of Fall. Luckily in that same time frame, nothing in the tropics looks to be threatening us...even as the Atlantic is becoming more active.

TS Kirk formed not far off the African coast and is expected to reach the Caribbean by late Thursday or Friday. Little strengthening is expected and is forecast to still be a tropical storm by the end of next week. TD 11 will likely dissipate today without ever affecting any land. Invest 98 is being given a low chance for development as it approaches the Carolinas, hopefully remaining offshore. This is what is left of Florence. There is also another Invest, 90, which is Extratropical, which means it doesn't have tropical characteristics at the moment. This could achieve tropical status over the next few days, but is likely to remain over the open Atlantic.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny. Hot and humid. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Any rain ends. Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 73. Winds: Light.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny. Hot and humid. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny. Hot and humid. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. 60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 88.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. 60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 88.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. 60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 88.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy. 40% chance for some showers, storms. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 90.

