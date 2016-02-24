NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Most of us felt the warmth return as highs climbed into the mid 80s yesterday and today we'll reach the upper 80s to nearly a potential record-tying 90°! A quick return to rainfall as showers and thunderstorms develop tomorrow thanks to a more favorable upper pattern tapping into Gulf moisture and instability. A cold front will slowly move through the area by early Wednesday. We likely won't see completely clearing skies behind this front as clouds and even an isolated shower will linger behind on Wednesday. A slight warm up on Friday before a stronger cold front moves in for Saturday with a much higher chance for showers and storms and even cooler weather on the horizon for Sunday.

In the tropics, we finally have no named systems int he Atlantic. You have to go back to September 21 as the last day we had no named storms in the Atlantic basin...although we did have TD 11 late that night. With more cold fronts on the way, the tropical season for us looks to be done.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. Much warmer, near record heat! High: 89. Winds: SE 6-12.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. Milder temps, muggy. Low: S 76, N 71. Winds: SE 5-10.

MONDAY:

60% chance for showers and storms. Few heavy at times. High: 85. Winds: SE/E 8-15.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, 50% chance for showers. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance for a few showers. Breezy and cooler. Less humid. Low: S 71, N 68. High: 76.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy. Breezy. Less humid and cool. Low: S 67, N 60. High: 77.

FRIDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance for spotty showers/storms. Warmer, little more humid. Low: S 68, N 62. High: 84.

SATURDAY:

70% chance for showers and storms. Breezy and cooler. Low: S 73, N 70. High: 78.

