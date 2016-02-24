NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Some scattered downpours are drifting across this area this Saturday afternoon. Most of the rain will wrap up this evening toward sunset. Sunday looks slightly drier, but we could still have a few spotty storms here and there. After rain chances increase a bit for the first part of the work week, a midweek front may finally bring humidity down a little.

We are tracking an area of low pressure in the northwest Caribbean Sea. By Sunday or Monday, it looks like the area will be able to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it emerges in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The eventual track is not certain, because the system has not developed yet - but at this point model consensus is for it to stay east of our area. Both the GFS and the Euro global models show a cold front moving through Wednesday or Thursday, which would force the system to turn northeast away from us. This track would keep the stronger winds and associated rainfall well east of us. Local impacts for our area would be higher than normal tides as southeast/east winds increase Monday. It's something for all of us to pay attention to this weekend and early next week. We'll track it closely and will of course keep you updated.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY EVENING:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance for showers and storms. Temps in the 80s. Winds: SE 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 71. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Hotter temps. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10.

MONDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Breezy. Low: S 76, N 71. High: 88.

TUESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Breezy. Low: S 76, N 71. High: 88.

WEDNESDAY:

40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Breezy. Low: S 75, N 70. High: 88.

THURSDAY:

Few early clouds, then sunny. Less humid and a bit cooler! Low: S 73, N 67. High: 86.

FRIDAY:

Sunny and less humid! Low: S 70, N 64. High: 85.

© 2018 WWL