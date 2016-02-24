NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

It was the 5th day in a row of record high temperatures. The High was 97 Wednesday at Armstrong Int'l

10% chance overnight into the morning commute Thursday. Lows in mid to upper 70s. A slight increase in the storm chance to 30%. Highs in low 90s feeling like 100-105.

An increase in rain chances continue Friday and through the weekend. Saturday into next week begins a more wet pattern keeping highs in the 80s.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

SATURDAY FALL BEGINS 8:54 PM:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.

