NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Staying with rain chances over the weekend, but no washouts.

50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some downpours possible. Highs in upper 80s both days after morning lows in 70s. Rain chances will diminish after 6pm.

We will see rain chance go down next week with highs getting back to around 90.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20-30% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind E/NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

THURSDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

