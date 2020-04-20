ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A possible tornado touched down in Mandeville as Sunday night's strong line of storms rolled over the Northshore, according to the Mandeville Police Department.

The MPD posted photos of the damage after severe thunderstorms moved through the area between 10 p.m. - 1 a.m. Officials said no injuries had been reported but both the department and public works were responding to several calls of downed trees and property damage around Old Mandeville.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch for the area ahead of the storms this weekend, calling for winds more than 60 mph and hail in certain places. They classified the damage in Mandeville as "possible tornado damage."

LIVE: WWL-TV tracks storm damage in the Old Mandeville area. Posted by Meghan Kee WWL on Monday, April 20, 2020

The NWS will investigate the incident and determine if it reached the severity of an EF-0 tornado or higher.

MPD officials said the main affected areas in Mandeville were around Monroe and Messina streets to Galvez and Park streets.

Cleco's online outage map showed about 40 people were without power in the area as of Monday morning.

RELATED: Dry weather returns Monday as skies gradually clear

After strong to severe storms Sunday night, Monday starts dry and a little cooler in the 60s to near 70 degrees. There will likely be clouds to start the day, but clearing is expected. It will be warm in the low 80s but sunny and a little less humid.

Tuesday looks nice, then clouds return Wednesday along with a few showers.

Another round of storms is set to roll in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain should end by Thursday afternoon, and sunshine could return late in the day through Friday.

Yet another rain system is set for Saturday. The associated cold front could bring a cool-down into the 70s for highs on Sunday.

RELATED: Track Rain on Southeast Louisiana Radar

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.