NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist
Expect quite a hot and humid afternoon ahead. Highs will be in the middle 90s with heat indices up to 105.
Rain chances stay slim today, then they gradually increase to 40% for the end of the week as the high pressure over us breaks down and a trough hovers to our north.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Highs around 95. Heat index 100-105. Wind NW 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT:
Mainly clear and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind W 3-5 mph.
WEDNESDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 93. Heat index 100-105. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY:
Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index around 100-105.
FRIDAY:
Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index around 100-105.
SATURDAY:
Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index around 100-105.
SUNDAY:
Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92. Heat index around 100-105.
MONDAY:
Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92. Heat index around 100-105.