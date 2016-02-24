NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Expect quite a hot and humid afternoon ahead. Highs will be in the middle 90s with heat indices up to 105.

Rain chances stay slim today, then they gradually increase to 40% for the end of the week as the high pressure over us breaks down and a trough hovers to our north.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Highs around 95. Heat index 100-105. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind W 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 93. Heat index 100-105. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index around 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index around 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index around 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92. Heat index around 100-105.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92. Heat index around 100-105.

