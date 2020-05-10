Zeta becomes a hurricane with top winds of 80 mph

Tropical storm and hurricane watches could be issued Monday for parts of the Gulf Coast. A landfall is expected Wednesday somewhere from Louisiana to western Florida

NEW ORLEANS — 2 PM Update: Zeta has officially become a hurricane with winds of 80 miles per hour now, the National Hurricane Center is now reporting. Zeta got stronger Monday as the pressure is down to 981 mb and new thunderstorms are developing around the center. The forecast has it moving NW and making a first landfall near Cozumel as a hurricane. Then it will continue NW across the Yucatan and into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a minimal hurricane.

Zeta could get a little stronger over the southern Gulf on Tuesday. It will be pulled north by a trough of low pressure and it will be moving along the western side of a ridge of high pressure over Florida. Zeta will be moving over slightly cooler waters, battling wind shear, dry air and the cold front. These factors will help to weaken the storm a little and make it messy. This will put it on a path toward the northern Gulf Coast somewhere between Louisiana and Alabama.

Right now, the forecast models take it across SE Louisiana with a landfall Wednesday evening as a hurricane. However, there are some uncertainties in the forecast models with the strength and exact location for landfall. Expect more changes in the forecast the next few days.

We can expect heavy rain starting Tuesday and continuing until Thursday morning. Zeta will be moving quickly, so we will have rain totals around 2-4 inches. Storm surge is going to be an issue for SE Louisiana again. We will also have winds around 55-75 mph, so expect power outages. A few tornadoes will be possible too. All the rain will end by Thursday afternoon as the cold front moves through and pushes Zeta northeast of Louisiana.

VIDEO: Tracks, models, radars

