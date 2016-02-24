NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo- WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

With Invest 95 in western Gulf and Florence on East Coast, we will be in between both systems and some slightly drier air will move in to drop our rain chances slightly.

20% chance this evening dropping to 10% overnight. Morning lows Friday in mid 70s. 30% for Friday for spotty showers and thunderstorms and hot with highs in low 90s feeling like upper 90s to low 100s. Not too much change over the weekend, 30% chance and low 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s falling to upper 70s. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 76. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind N/NW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103. Wind N 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93 feeling like 98-103.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93 feeling like 98-103.

