NEW ORLEANS, LA — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

After a hot weekend with spotty rain, we'll transition to a wetter pattern this work week.

Upper level high pressure will weaken and shift westward on Monday. This will allow rain chances to increase a little for Monday (to about 40-50%).

By midweek, a weak front may try to nudge near us from the north. That plus lots of moisture in our atmosphere would bring rain chances even higher for Tuesday through Thursday.

Rain amounts look like about 1-3 inches through Thursday, but they could be higher under any heavy downpours that develop.

With more rain and clouds, we should get a slight break in our temperatures with upper 80s to around 90 for highs. The average high this time of year is 91.

For Friday and the upcoming weekend, it looks like high pressure will return to heat us up back to middle 90s for the afternoons.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 78. Wind W 3-8 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Wind W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for a few showers. Lows around 77. Wind W 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 88.

THURSDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 94.

