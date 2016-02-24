NEW ORLEANS, LA — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist
Isolated showers and storms still possible this evening and overnight. Rain chance 20%. Lows Wednesday morning in mid 70s. By late morning, look for a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms with some downpours to develop again through early evening. Highs around 90.
Not much change expected through weekend. Scattered storms and highs around 90.
_____________________________________________________________________
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY EVENING:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind W/NW 3-5 mph.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind NW 6-12 mph.
WEDNESAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind Variable 3-5 mph.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105. Wind Variable 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.
SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.
SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.