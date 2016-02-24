NEW ORLEANS, LA — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Isolated showers and storms still possible this evening and overnight. Rain chance 20%. Lows Wednesday morning in mid 70s. By late morning, look for a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms with some downpours to develop again through early evening. Highs around 90.

Not much change expected through weekend. Scattered storms and highs around 90.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind W/NW 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind NW 6-12 mph.

WEDNESAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind Variable 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105. Wind Variable 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

© 2018 WWL