Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

After blistering heat this weekend, we'll look for a little relief early this week as rain chances increase.

On Monday and Tuesday, a low pressure area will drift over us from the east. This combined with lots of moisture in our atmosphere should lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Some of the rain on Monday and Tuesday could be heavy. Rain amounts looks like 2-4 inches through Tuesday night and perhaps more under heavy downpours.

As for timing, it looks like the rain will arrive Monday especially in the second part of the day. That would allow us to still heat up to around 90 before the rain arrives in the afternoon and evening. Some rain could continue though the night into Tuesday, and we’ll have downpours through the day on Tuesday from morning through evening.

Fourth of July on Wednesday looks hot with less rain than Monday and Tuesday, but still some scattered downpours especially in the afternoon and early evening. The heat will be there for sure, but likely not quite as scorching as this weekend. Look for highs in the low 90s and a heat index around 100-105.

A few disturbances late in the week will keep the chance for rain near 40-50% through the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Wind W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Clouds/sun mix, hot and humid with a 70% chance for showers or thunderstorms especially by afternoon and evening. Some could be heavy. Highs around 90. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind N 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with an 80% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Some could be heavy. Highs around 87. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY - FOURTH OF JULY:

Clouds/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Clouds/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

SUNDAY:

Clouds/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

