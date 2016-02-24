NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

The upper trough will start to move out of our area the next couple of days and allow more normal chances for showers and thunderstorms.

20% chance for a storm this evening and then 10% overnight. Lows on Friday in mid to upper 70s and highs in low 90s feeling like upper 90s to low 100s. 40% chance for storms with some donwpours.

For the weekend, 50% both days with downpours. Highs in upper 80s to low 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to upper 70s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 75. Wind N/NE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94 feeling like 105.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94 feeling like 105.

WEDNESDDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

