Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist
Staying hot, but we will have slightly better rain chances the next 3 days.
Any isolated storm this evening will end. 10% overnight with warm lows Tuesday in upper 70s. 30% chance for spotty storms on Tuesday with highs in low 90s, but still feeling like 100-105.
40% on Wednesday and 30% on Thursday.
_____________________________________________________________________
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY EVENING:
Partly cloudy and warm with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and very mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 79. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.
TUESDAY AFTERNOON:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and very mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 79. Wind S 3-5 mph.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind SW 6-12 mph.
THURSDAY:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94 feeling like 100-105.
SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows round 78. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.
SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows round 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows round 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.