Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Staying hot, but we will have slightly better rain chances the next 3 days.

Any isolated storm this evening will end. 10% overnight with warm lows Tuesday in upper 70s. 30% chance for spotty storms on Tuesday with highs in low 90s, but still feeling like 100-105.

40% on Wednesday and 30% on Thursday.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 79. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 79. Wind S 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind SW 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows round 78. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows round 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows round 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

