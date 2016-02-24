Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

After widespread showers and thunderstorms this Tuesday afternoon, most rain has ended.

Overnight rain chances drop to 20%, then Wednesday brings a lower chance for just a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

High pressure over Texas will expand our way for the end of the week, meaning it will be hotter with only a few stray thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, a more normal 30% chance for a few daily afternoon thunderstorms returns.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 74. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

