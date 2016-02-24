Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist
After widespread showers and thunderstorms this Tuesday afternoon, most rain has ended.
Overnight rain chances drop to 20%, then Wednesday brings a lower chance for just a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
High pressure over Texas will expand our way for the end of the week, meaning it will be hotter with only a few stray thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.
By the weekend, a more normal 30% chance for a few daily afternoon thunderstorms returns.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 74. Wind NW 3-8 mph.
WEDNESDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Wind NE 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93. Wind NE 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93.
SATURDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.
SUNDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.
MONDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.
TUESDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.