NEW ORLEANS, LA — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist
Most rain is tapering off this Saturday evening.
Then the storms will return during the day Sunday, especially from midday through early evening. A few of the storms could be heavy, so just like today, we'll be watching for any minor flooding issues of streets and low-lying areas that typically flood. It looks like most rain will taper off by evening.
After Sunday, our rain chances go down a bit as a low pressure area shifts to our west and a stationary front to our north washes out.
In the tropics, we are tracking Tropical Storm Beryl and Tropical Depression Three. Neither of these is a threat to Louisiana or the United States.
_____________________________________________________________________
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 75. Wind S 3-8 mph.
SUNDAY:
Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few could be heavy. Highs around 88. Wind S 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 75. Wind S 3-8 mph.
MONDAY:
Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Wind SE 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92.
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.
THURSDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.
SATURDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.