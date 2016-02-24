Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

An area of low pressure just to our east will drift over us tonight and Tuesday. With lots of moisture in our atmosphere, this will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Some of the rain could be heavy. Rain amounts look like 2-4 inches through Tuesday night and perhaps more under heavy downpours. Most areas will be able to handle that much rain, but we'll keep an eye out for any potential street flooding issues through Tuesday evening.

As for timing, we've already started with the rain this Monday afternoon. Batches of rain will sink southward over our area through the night and especially during the day on Tuesday, from morning through early evening. By Tuesday night, the low pressure should have crossed our area and will be to our west, so we may see rain tapering off on Tuesday evening with only a 20% rain chance Tuesday night.

If you are wondering whether this low pressure will develop into anything tropical, the answer is no, we are not expecting that to happen. It is too near land, plus it will be quickly moving inland over south Louisiana, so we are not expecting a depression or tropical storm out of this one.

The Fourth of July on Wednesday looks hot with a little less rain than Monday and Tuesday, but still some scattered downpours especially in the afternoon and early evening. Look for highs in the low 90s and a heat index around 100-105.

A few disturbances later in the week will keep the chance for rain near 40-60% through the weekend.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and muggy with an 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy. Lows around 75. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 90% chance for rain and thunderstorms, some heavy. Highs around 86. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY - FOURTH OF JULY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL