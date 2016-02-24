NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY until 7 p.m. Sunday. Persistent southeast winds are causing tides to run 1-2 feet above normal, leading to some minor flooding along the coast and inland waterways.

This weekend, we will continue with the wet pattern we've been in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday. We may have just a little less rain around on Labor Day, as a weak wave over us leaves our area and high pressure briefly rebuilds back in.

As for next week... there is a little more uncertainty, but right now it looks like we will be in a rainy pattern once again. A tropical wave currently near Haiti is expected to stay weak as it crosses into the northern Gulf of Mexico early next week. When it emerges in the northern Gulf by Labor Day or Tuesday, it may have a little better chance for development.

Models have the wave reaching the central Gulf coast by Tuesday or Wednesday. Regardless of development, this set-up could lead to some heavy rain in our area, possibly up to 2-4 inches on Tuesday and Wednesday (in addition to the unrelated rain we're getting this weekend).

If the wave were to develop, it might briefly become a tropical depression or perhaps Tropical Storm Gordon... but right now the chance for development next week is about 40%, so it may not happen at all.

The good news is the system will be moving quickly, so there will be little time for strengthening. The bad news is regardless of development, it will keep the wet pattern around through midweek. More heavy rain in that timeframe could perhaps lead to some flooding issues, likely minor.

The system will move west of us by Thursday, allowing us to finally dry out by the end of next week.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny. 80% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. High: 87. Winds: SE 6-12.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

30% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 73. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny. 80% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. High: 87. Winds: SE 6-12.

LABOR DAY:

60% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 89.

TUESDAY:

Watching the Tropics. Mostly cloudy. 70% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 77, N 73. High: 87.

WEDNESDAY:

Watching the Tropics. Mostly cloudy. 80% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 86.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 73. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

© 2018 WWL