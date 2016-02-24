NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

It will be another day with more record heat across SE Louisiana. High pressure remains over us with plenty of dry air aloft. This will keep the chance for rain low to only isolated showers and storms. That means we will have more sunshine and high temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s again. The record high today is 94 set back in 1954 and we should be able to break that. The heat index will be around 107 again today, so take it easy if you will be outside. Tonight will be mostly clear with a slight chance for a coastal shower. Lows will be in the 70s.

More of the same hot and mainly dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday. We will come close to record highs each day as the temperatures climb into the lower to mid 90s.

The area of high pressure will move east of Louisiana by Friday, and that will bring back moisture from the surface to aloft. This will help to bring back scattered showers and storms to the forecast. It will stay hot with highs around 90.

Weekend Outlook: The chance for rain remains in the forecast for the weekend, but it will not be a washout. Saturday has the best chance for scattered storms and Sunday will have only spotty storms. Highs will be around 90 each day.

For our more detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, very hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. A few could be strong. Record highs around 96. Record is 94 set in 1954. Heat index 102-107. Wind N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, mild and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind calm.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Record high around 94. Wind NE/SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL