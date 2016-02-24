NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

More record highs are expected this Monday afternoon. High pressure plus drier air farther up in the atmosphere will allow us to heat up quickly each day to middle 90s Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as well. Heat indices will be up to 107, so take it easy outdoors and stay hydrated.

Remember that a few isolated showers and storms will be possible each afternoon - a few of these could be on the heavy side, but the rain will not be widespread.

Rain chances increase a little and temperatures decrease a little late this week and into the weekend, so that should take us out of record-heat range... but it'll still be hotter than average (average high right now is 87).

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Record highs around 97. Heat index 102-107. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear mild and muggy. Lows around 78. Wind N 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Record Highs around 94. Heat index 100-105. Wind N/NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93. Heat index 100-105.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

