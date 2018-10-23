The remnants of what was Category 5 Hurricane Willa in the Pacific will move across Texas and develop into a non-tropical low off the Texas Coast on Wednesday.

This low will then move right across South Louisiana Wednesday Night through Thursday. We will see some heavy rain and thunderstorms starting early in the day with a rare 100 percent chance of rain in Thursday's forecast. The heaviest rain is expected between 10 a.m. and noon.

A few of the storms along the coast could be strong and contain waterspouts.

Rain totals could be around 1-2" across SE Louisiana, so we could deal with some street flooding issues. It will be a mild and humid day with highs in the mid 70s. The rain will end on Thursday Night as the low continues to move to the east.

