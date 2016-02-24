Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Get ready for another stormy day across SE Louisiana as the upper-level low and trough move away from us. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms starting in the morning and continuing into the evening. Some heavy rain is possible and a few storms could be strong with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 90. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few lingering showers and lows in the 70s.

Weekend Forecast: A cold front will stall just north of SE Louisiana this weekend and upper-level waves will move along it. This will bring our chance for rain back up all weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will be in the 80s. Make sure you have your rain gear if you are headed to any Essence Fest events!

Tropics: Beryl has become the 1st hurricane of the season. It is a VERY small hurricane with an eye is visible on satellite imagery. It's expected to continue to strengthen and could become a CAT 2 hurricane over the next 24 hours. Right now, Beryl is forecast to move to the west toward the Lesser Antilles and weaken to a tropical storm. However, it is possible it could weaken all the way to a tropical wave by then thanks to strong wind shear. Another tropical disturbance near Bermuda has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression this weekend. It poses no threat to land and will move between the US and Bermuda.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 90. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a few showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. Highs around 88. Wind E/NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 92, feeling like 100-105.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92, feeling like 100-105.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90, feeling like 100.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91, feeling like 100.

