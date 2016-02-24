Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Scattered storms across much of the area today with the greatest accumulation more south of the city and toward the coast. This is all from an upper and surface disturbance currently moving westward. Rain chances will drop a bit for tomorrow; around 50% for showers and storms. Another upper disturbance will dive down from the north around the upper high. This will likely increase rain chances to 70% on Saturday and 60% Sunday. Tropical Storm Beryl has formed well out in the Atlantic. This is the first storm to be named during the 2018 Hurricane Season (remember Alberto formed before the season began). At the moment is poses no threat to land as it is forecast to dissipate before reaching the Lesser Antilles. Another tropical disturbance near Bermuda has a medium chance of developing but also poses no threat to land.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ending after dark. Mild and muggy. Low: S 77, N 74. Winds: Light.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. 50% chance for showers and storms. High: 90. Winds: E/SE 5-10.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Low: S 77, N 74. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY:

70% chance for showers and storms. Some downpours. High: 88. Winds: W 5-10.

SUNDAY:

60% chance for showers and storms. Some downpours. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 89.

MONDAY:

More sunshine, hotter. 40% chance for showers and storms. Heat Index: 98-102°. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Heat Index: 98-102°. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for showers and storms. Heat Index: 98-102°. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Heat Index: 98-102°. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

