NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The ridge of high pressure will continue shifting toward the east, allowing for more moisture and more lift to allow better rain chances to enter the area. Already have some showers, mainly along the coast early this morning with a 50% chance inland today. A few heavy downpours are possible, but not expecting anything widespread. Rain chances will remain on the higher, 50-60%, side into early next week before another upper high build in over the area, reducing rain chances as we wrap up the work week.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 50% chance for showers and storms. Few heavy downpours possible. Typical August heat. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Any rain ends. Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 77, N 75. Winds: SE 3-8.

MONDAY:

60% chance for showers and storms. Few heavy downpours possible. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 50% chance for showers and storms. Few heavy downpours possible. Typical August heat. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 50% chance for showers and storms. Few heavy downpours possible. Typical August heat. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy skies, 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Typical August heat. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy skies, 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Typical August heat. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy skies, 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Typical August heat. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

