Watch for a few scattered showers and downpours this Monday afternoon and then again on Tuesday. A slow moving front will stall just to our north, helping that scattered rain to form. High pressure may nudge in by the end of the week to keep rain chances down and heat us up a little.

In the tropics, there are three hurricanes and a couple of spots to watch on this peak day of hurricane season, but none looks like a threat to the New Orleans area at this point.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect some heavy rain. Highs around 86. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Highs around 86. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

