Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Another chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. About a 60% chance today through the midday, afternoon, and early evening hours. Some showers/storms can produce heavy amounts of rainfall in a short period of time thanks to ample moisture and slow movement of storms. Frequent lightning can also accompany the storms. Once the sun goes down, most storms will dissipate. We're looking at a repeat for Father's Day but the upper pattern will shift with an upper ridge building in by next week, helping to suppress the numerous showers and we'll return to a more normal 30-40% chance.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

50-60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. High: 90. Winds: SE 6-12.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clearing skies, warm. Isolated shower chance. Low: S 76, N 73 Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY - FATHER'S DAY:

60-70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. High: 88. Winds: SE 6-12.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny, hot. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 90.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny, hot. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot. 30% chance for some scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot. 30% chance for some scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 91.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot. 30% chance for some scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 91.

