NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Still some moisture wrapping around the circulation of TD Gordon to the north may still bring spotty showers or storms overnight into Thursday morning. Lows in 70s. 60% for scattered storms with some downpours on Thursday with highs in upper 80s.

Rain chances will drop to 40% on Friday then 30% over the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY - TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

