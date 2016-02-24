NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

We're moving into an upper pattern which will keep us on the wetter side through most of the coming week. Ample moisture in the atmosphere to work with, and any showers that do develop can produce heavy amounts of rainfall in a short period of time. Some days will have great rain coverage than others, however much of next week looks to be on the wet side. As the upper trough sends a front our way, rain chances look to reach near 70% both Tuesday and Wednesday. The upper trough then looks to lift north and weaken as we head into next weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny skies, 50% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Hot. Heat Index: 98-103°. High: 93. Winds: Var 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

20% chance for a few showers/storms. Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: S 76, N 74. Winds: Light.

MONDAY:

60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. High: 90. Winds: Var 5-10.

TUESDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Several storms heavy at times. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 87.

WEDNESDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Several storms heavy at times. Low: S 75, N 73. High: 87.

THURSDAY:

60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 75, N 73. High: 89.

FRIDAY:

50% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 91.

SATURDAY:

50% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

