NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

A summer pattern will continue through the weekend. Look for scattered showers and storms from late morning through the afternoon hours. Heavy downpours are possible that may cause some street flooding. Highs will be a bit lower than recent days.

20% overnight with muggy mid 70s out the door Friday. 50% by late morning through afternoon. Highs in upper 80s to low 90s feeling like upper mid to upper 90s.

Same forecast over the weekend.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100. Wind S 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100. Wind S/SW 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot and not as muggy with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 92-98.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot, and not as muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 93-98.

