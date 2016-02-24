Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Most scattered rain will quiet down around sunset this Saturday night. Overnight, only a few stray showers will be possible.

For Father's Day - our weather looks similar to today, with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be on the heavy side with lots of lightning. Rain will get going by late morning, then scattered action should continue through early evening. Most rain will die down again by sunset.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will build in next week which will help to suppress the numerous showers. We'll return to a more normal 30-40% chance for a few daily thunderstorms.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows around 76. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY - FATHER'S DAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. A few could be heavy. Highs around 88. Wind SE 10-18 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

