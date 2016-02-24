Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will see the return of scattered showers and storms today as the tropical wave slowly moving into the Central Texas Coast. We are on the eastern side of the deep tropical moisture, so we will not see as much rain as Texas. Any rain that does fall across the New Orleans area today will be heavy, so watch for minor flooding issues. We should see some sun peaking through the clouds and that will allow us to heat up to around 90. Tonight will continue to be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows will be in the 70s.

It looks like we will see fewer storms on Tuesday, but expect more to return on Wednesday and as upper-level wave moves through. Then we start to really dry out and heat up for the end of the work week and weekend as an upper-level area of high pressure sits over the Gulf South. Daily highs will be in the lower 90s, and it will feel like the upper 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind SE 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for a few showers or storms. Lows round 78. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind SE 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

