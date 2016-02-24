NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Storms have been developing this morning along a line from Grand Isle and along the coast to the Biloxi marsh and lower AL. These storms have been heavy at times, but generally offshore. More development is expected through the midday and afternoon. Some heavy downpours are possible with minor flooding in some low lying areas. Rain chances around 60% this weekend and Monday. The risk of heavy downpours will be with us through Monday with rain chance dropping to about 50% for Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, a cold front looks to push through the area. A drop in humidity is expected, but a return flow bring muggies and rain chances back by Friday.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours at times. High: 89. Winds: S/SW 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ends. Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 74. Winds: S 5-10.

SUNDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours at times. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10.

MONDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours at times. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 89.

TUESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

30% chance for spotty morning showers. Cold front moves through. Becoming a bit less humid with clearing skies. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunnys skies, little less humid. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

40% chance for scattered showers, few storms. More humid. Low: S 75, N 70. High: 90.

© 2018 WWL