NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

The wind flow in the upper levels and at the surface will be from the Gulf of Mexico this week bringing in plenty of moisture for daily showers and storms.

30% chance this evening will drop to 20% after 9pm and overnight. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s feeling like 90s. Morning lows Tuesday will be muggy in mid to upper 70s. 50% chance for storms and downpours from late morning through early evening hours. Highs in upper 80s to low 90s feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

40-50% chance through Thursday.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY – LABOR DAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

© 2018 WWL