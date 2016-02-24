NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

A cold front will stall just north of Southeast Louisiana today and Tuesday. This will help set off scattered showers and storms each day. Some heavy rain will be possible with the stronger storms along with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be held down thanks to the rain as we will only get into the mid 80s each day.

The front will dissipate on Wednesday and Thursday. We will still have plenty of moisture over us, so expect scattered storms again, but they will not be as widespread. We will see a little more sunshine, so expect high temperatures in the upper 80s.

An area of high pressure will build over us on Friday and this weekend. This will limit the amount of storms that can develop. Expect only spotty storms each day with partly cloudy skies. It will be hot with high temperatures back in the lower 90s.

Tropics: Today is the peak of the hurricane season, and you can tell! We have 3 hurricanes and there are two other areas in the tropics we are keeping an eye on. Fortunately, none of these systems area a threat to Southeast Louisiana.

For our more detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect some heavy rain. Highs around 86. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Highs around 86. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

© 2018 WWL