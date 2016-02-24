Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will have an increased chance for storms today thanks to an upper-level wave moving across LA and MS. This wave will interact with the stationary front that is still sitting over us from Monday. Together, they will set off scattered showers and storms starting this morning and they will continue into the evening hours. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe with damaging winds. SPC has placed ALL of SE Louisiana in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) today. Additionally, we could see some slow-moving storms with heavy rain. We will need to watch out for some street flooding. The rain and storms will help to keep high temperatures only in the mid to upper 80s. The storms will taper off to some coastal showers tonight with lows in the 60s north and 70s south.

The tail-end of the upper-level wave will linger over us on Wednesday and the stationary front will dissipate. These systems will still have enough energy to set off spotty showers and storms during the day. High temperatures will climb back to around 90 before the storms develop.

Expect some drier and hotter weather on Thursday through Saturday as an upper-level high pressure builds over us from the west. We will be mostly sunny and hot with only a slight chance for storms each day. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s and it will feel like the lower 100s. The upper-level high will move back to the west on Sunday, and that will allow us to have a better chance for spotty storms during the afternoon/evening. We will stay hot with highs in the 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong to severe and contain heavy rain. Highs around 87. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 75. Wind SW/NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

