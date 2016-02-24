NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The current upper pattern is one more favorable for scattered showers and storms with an occasional heavy downpour. This looks to be the case as we continue through the work week. It is all a matter of where the heavy storms set up. Today saw about a 60-70% chance and tomorrow will be quite similar. We do look to see a slight drop in rain coverage, around 40%, by the weekend.

As far as the tropics, all remains quiet in the Atlantic basin. NHC is only mentioning a wave that will come off the African coast in the next few days and then only have a low end chance, 20%, for further development. You know it's a slow day in their office! We still need to be prepared because it only takes one and we are just approaching the peak of the season.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Rain ending. Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Low: S 77, N 74. Winds: SE 3-8.

WEDNESDAY:

60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10.

THURSDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

FRIDAY:

40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

SATURDAY:

40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

SUNDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 90.

LABOR DAY:

Partly cloudy. 30% chance for spotty showers, storms. Hotter temps. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 92.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. 30% chance for spotty showers, storms. Hot temps. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

© 2018 WWL