Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Another upper-level low will move across Louisiana today. This one will be weaker than the one we saw on Tuesday. Expect this system to set off scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. There is a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for a few of the storms to become severe and produce damaging winds. High temperatures will climb to around 90. We will have spotty showers and storms tonight as the low moves west toward Texas. Lows will be in the 70s.

The chance for rain will remain higher than normal on Friday as the low moves away from us. We will have more scattered storms with high temperatures around 90.

Weekend Outlook: Over the weekend we will see a cold front stall and dissipate just north of us. It will be close enough to set off scattered storms Saturday and Sunday with some heavy rain possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Highs around 90. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Wind E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 90, feeling like 100-103. Wind NE/E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

© 2018 WWL