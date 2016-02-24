NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The remnants of Gordon are moving across North Mississippi and Arkansas today. We will still see some moisture from the system over us today and that will set off scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. Make sure you take your umbrella with you. High temperatures will only be in the mid 80s. The rain will taper off to just a few lingering showers tonight. Lows will be in the 70s. Friday will be a little drier day with only a few scattered storms. It will be hotter with highs around 90.

Weekend Forecast: An area of upper-level high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Saturday and Sunday. Louisiana will be on the western side of this, so we will see fewer storms. Each day will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with only spotty storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index in the lower 100s.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy rain possible. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Sun/cloud mix and hot with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90. Heat index 98-103. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 87.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

