Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Plenty of sun to begin the morning with a few storms mainly near the coast. A 60% chance for showers and storms and some isolated storms could become strong to severe with the main threat from damaging winds. This is also a possibility for tomorrow and Tuesday. A roughly 40% chance for storms each afternoon as we head into next week with the potential of more rainfall by the end of the week, next weekend with a surge of tropical moisture. Still very unclear as to the potential for any tropical development within that surge of moisture. We'll keep watching, but the Hurricane Center has no tropical formation within the next 5 days.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny, hot. 60% chance for showers/storms. Few isolated strong/severe. High: 90. Winds: SW 6-12.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies, Isolated shower. Low: S 76, N 72. Winds: SW 5-10.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny, hot. 40% chance for showers/storms. Few isolated strong/severe. High: 90. Winds: WSW 6-12.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny, hot. 40% chance for showers/storms. Few isolated strong/severe. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny, hot. 40% chance for showers/storms. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny, hot. 40% chance for showers/storms. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny, hot. 40% chance for showers/storms. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 90.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy. 60% for more numerous showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 88.

