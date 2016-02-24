NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The rain chance decreases a little Sunday to around 40% for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. As a ridge of high pressure builds in from the east early next week, rain chances will go down (to about 20-30%) and temperatures will climb a little. A trough of low pressure over the middle of the US will return at the end of the week, which should bring rain chances back up starting Thursday into next weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind E 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 10% chance for showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind E 3-8 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

THURSDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

