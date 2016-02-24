NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist
Flash Flood Warnings that were in effect earlier this Saturday afternoon have come to an end as heavy rain has mainly finished for the Ne w Orleans metro area.
Still, a few more scattered downpours will be out there through evening.
Overnight, a few isolated areas of rain will be possible.
Sunday brings more of the same - be ready for some thunderstorms forming up in the morning, becoming more widespread by afternoon and likely finishing by evening. A few heavy downpours could cause some street flooding in spots.
The pattern continues Monday and into Tuesday. Be ready in case of a few more heavy downpours which could drop a quick 1-3 inches of rain at a time.
Then a cold front should pass through on Wednesday. This is a little unusual for this time of year, but it should but back humidity and drop temperatures a little.
The slightly cooler, drier air will be short-lived as moisture comes right back for next weekend.
________________________________________________________________________
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY EVENING:
40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours at times. High: 89. Winds: S/SW 5-10.
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Most rain ends. Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 74. Winds: S 5-10.
SUNDAY:
60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours at times. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10.
MONDAY:
60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours at times. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 89.
TUESDAY:
50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 90.
WEDNESDAY:
30% chance for spotty morning showers. Cold front moves through. Becoming a bit less humid with clearing skies. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.
THURSDAY:
Mostly sunnys skies, little less humid. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 90.
FRIDAY:
40% chance for scattered showers, few storms. More humid. Low: S 75, N 70. High: 90.