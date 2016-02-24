NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Flash Flood Warnings that were in effect earlier this Saturday afternoon have come to an end as heavy rain has mainly finished for the Ne w Orleans metro area.

Still, a few more scattered downpours will be out there through evening.

Overnight, a few isolated areas of rain will be possible.

Sunday brings more of the same - be ready for some thunderstorms forming up in the morning, becoming more widespread by afternoon and likely finishing by evening. A few heavy downpours could cause some street flooding in spots.

The pattern continues Monday and into Tuesday. Be ready in case of a few more heavy downpours which could drop a quick 1-3 inches of rain at a time.

Then a cold front should pass through on Wednesday. This is a little unusual for this time of year, but it should but back humidity and drop temperatures a little.

The slightly cooler, drier air will be short-lived as moisture comes right back for next weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY EVENING:

40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours at times. High: 89. Winds: S/SW 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ends. Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 74. Winds: S 5-10.

SUNDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours at times. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10.

MONDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours at times. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 89.

TUESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

30% chance for spotty morning showers. Cold front moves through. Becoming a bit less humid with clearing skies. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunnys skies, little less humid. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

40% chance for scattered showers, few storms. More humid. Low: S 75, N 70. High: 90.

