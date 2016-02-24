Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

On Tuesday, a small upper level trough will cross our area from the west. That plus a stalled surface front plus moisture will allow some scattered thunderstorms to form.

A few of the storms could be on the strong side with some high wind gusts, hail and/or frequent lightning. We will be at a marginal risk of severe weather (lowest category). Rain amounts will be an inch or less, but could be more under heavy downpours.

As for timing for storms on Tuesday... it looks like a few storms could break out early in the morning, then more widespread scattered rain will cross our area from late morning through evening.

By Wednesday, the stationary front will weaken and wash out, and some high pressure will build near us. This should make it a little hotter with a few spotty afternoon thunderstorms for the end of the week.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 76. Wind W 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY:

Clouds/sun mix and hot with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. A few could be strong. Highs around 89. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 75. Wind W 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 75. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

