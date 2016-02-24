NEW ORLEANS, LA — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Another wet day as scattered showers and some storms have already gotten started along the coast and elsewhere. Some heavy downpours at times and minor flooding is possible. Rain chances come down as we head into the beginning of next week with models hinting at an upper disturbance rotating around the upper high and triggering a few more showers by Wednesday and Thursday. Tropical Storm Chris has developed from TD #3 off the East coast. This will remain off the coast and in the open waters as it begins to track northeast. Beryl has weakened further and will dissipate once over the Caribbean...if it lasts that long. No other threats in the tropics.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

70% chance of numerous showers and storms. Some downpours. Minor, localized flooding possible. High: 87. Winds: SSE 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

20% chance for coastal showers. Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 74.

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 75. High: 91.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

