Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Happy 4th of July! Hope everyone has been having a great day and found some way to stay cool. We've had some showers/thunderstorm development this afternoon and we will likely continue to see some activity through the evening and beginning to wrap up not long after the sun goes down. Some hopefully fireworks along the Riverfront and elsewhere won't have an issues. An upper disturbance coming from the east will trigger a 60% chance for showers and storms tomorrow. There is a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for a few isolated storms tomorrow to become strong to severe. The greatest risk would come from possible damaging winds. Rain chances will remain on the higher side Friday around 50% and near 60% for the weekend as an upper disturbance moves into the area from the north. Over the next several days we all have ample opportunity to see some rainfall.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Few evening showers, ending after dark. Warm and muggy. Low: S 77, N 75. Winds: E 3-8.

THURSDAY:

60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Few could become strong to severe. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

30% chance for lingering showers, few storms. Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and muggy. Low: S 76, N 75. Winds: E 5-10.

FRIDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Very warm. High: 89.

SATURDAY:

60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 88.

SUNDAY:

60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 74. High: 88.

MONDAY:

40% chance for showers and storms. Hotter temps. Partly cloudy. Low: S 75, N 74. High: 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Hot temps. Heat Index: 98-102° 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Hot temps. Heat Index: 98-102° 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

© 2018 WWL