The current upper pattern is one more favorable for scattered showers and storms with an occasional heavy downpour. This looks to be the case as we continue through the work week. It is all a matter of where the heavy storms set up. Today looks to be around a 60-70% chance and tomorrow will be quite similar. This pattern looks to hold through the Labor Day weekend.

As far as the tropics, all remains quiet in the Atlantic basin. NHC is only mentioning a wave that will come off the African coast in the next few days and then only have a low end chance, 30%, for further development. Models are indicating we will likely see an increase of activity in the following weeks. The Euro has been developing some tropical system moving into the northern Gulf moving across FL by the middle to end of next week. Still very uncertain what, if anything, will happen. At the very least, more rainfall. It's the time of year to keep a very close watch, as we will do here at WWL!

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10.

THURSDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

SATURDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 89.

SUNDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy at times. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 89.

LABOR DAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance for scattered showers, storms. Hot temps. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance for scattered showers, storms. Hot temps. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

