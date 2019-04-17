Here is a list of the schools that have said they will be closed Thursday, April 18 due to the anticipated severe weather

LAFOURCHE AND TERREBONNE PARISH

Nicholls State University will close

All Catholic Schools closed

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

All public schools closed

Catholic Schools closed

Calvary Baptist closed

Lake Castle Madisonville Private School will be closed

Northshore Charter





TANGIPAHOA PARISH

All public schools closed

Southeastern Louisiana University is closed

WASHINGTON PARISH

Northshore Charter School in Bogalusa will dismiss at 11 a.m.

All Catholic schools closed