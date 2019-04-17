Here is a list of the schools that have said they will be closed Thursday, April 18 due to the anticipated severe weather
LAFOURCHE AND TERREBONNE PARISH
Nicholls State University will close
All Catholic Schools closed
ST. TAMMANY PARISH
All public schools closed
Catholic Schools closed
Calvary Baptist closed
Lake Castle Madisonville Private School will be closed
Northshore Charter
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
All public schools closed
Southeastern Louisiana University is closed
WASHINGTON PARISH
Northshore Charter School in Bogalusa will dismiss at 11 a.m.
All Catholic schools closed