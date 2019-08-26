NEW ORLEANS — Update: This alert has expired. Original story below.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes until 10:30 a.m. Monday.

At 9:56 a.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm located near Madisonville was moving east at 30 mph.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Hail and 60 mph wind gusts and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. 

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. 

