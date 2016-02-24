Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

SEVERE T'STORM WATCH until midnight for MS counties. Severe storms are moving SW from AL/N MS. Watch for damaging winds and hail.

More heat for Friday, but rain chances ill increase for the weekend into next week.

We may still have a few isolated storms around for the evening hours. Storms in AL may reach us if they hold together late this evening into overnight. For Friday morning's commute, rain chance at 20%. Lows around 80.

30% again for late morning through early evening Friday. Hot again with highs in mid 90s feeling like 105. Any storm could be strong with the heat.

40-50% over the weekend with low 90s for highs.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 80. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 94 feeling like 100-108. Wind W 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 80. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105. Wind NW 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 79. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100.

WEDNESDAY – 4TH OF JULY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 75. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

© 2018 WWL