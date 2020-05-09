x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Severe Weather

2 heat-related deaths latest attributed to Hurricane Laura

The department on Friday verified the deaths of the 41-year-old and 47-year-old men in Vernon Parish.
Credit: AP
Debris litters a flooded road as journalists examine damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana's health department says two men clearing debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura have died from heat-related illness. 

The department on Friday verified the deaths of the 41-year-old and 47-year-old men in Vernon Parish.

They became the 21st and 22nd deaths attributed to the storm in Louisiana. With five earlier deaths in Texas, the total death toll for the storm so far is 27.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that the deaths occurred as heat indices in much of the state have soared in recent days due to high temperatures and humidity. 

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 25, 2020