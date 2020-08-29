x
A wobble, luck and preparations lessened Laura's devastation

Experts say the expected 20 feet of storm surge missed Lake Charles and instead struck a less populated region.
Blown down trees and debris surround damaged homes and buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hurricane Laura was a monster storm that wreaked a lot of damage. But it could have been much worse. 

Experts say the expected 20 feet of storm surge missed Lake Charles and instead struck a less populated region.

That was because the storm made a last-minute wobble to the east. The system also threaded a needle between the large cities of New Orleans and Houston. 

Storm-preparation experts say residents and emergency managers were smart in their preparations and evacuation. 

Laura was still devastating, but it was not as catastrophic as it might have been. 

